Toronto police homicide investigators are set to provide an update on Tuesday’s fatal double shooting in North York.

The shooting claimed the lives of 26-year-old Ibrahim Handule and 27-year-old Deshawn Walters.

Police have said there was an altercation between a group of people that escalated to shots being fired. Handule and Walters were hit by gunfire.

No suspect information has been released. Officers recovered two firearms at the scene.

On Thursday morning, members of the North York community expressed safety and security concerns in the wake of recent shootings, including one last week near Chalkfarm Drive and Jane Street that left a teenager seriously injured.

During an emergency news conference, members said there is a lack of adequate housing and better programs for youth in their area, which needs to be addressed in order to stop the violence.