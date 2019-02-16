

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Drivers will get a little bit of a break on Family Day as police relax their on-street parking enforcement for the holiday.

The Toronto Police Service Parking Enforcement Unit will not be enforcing pay-and-display regulations or ticketing vehicles for parking or idling in rush hour routes on Monday, as per their usual holiday practice.

They will also not be enforcing any other regulations that apply only to weekdays.

Drivers should, however, still be mindful of where they park as all other parking regulations will be enforced.