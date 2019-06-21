

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Toronto Police Service will be holding a news conference this morning to publicly address the findings of their investigation into the mass shooting on the Danforth last summer.

On the night of July 22, 10-year-old Juliana Kozis and 18-year-old Reese Fallon were killed and more than a dozen others were wounded after a gunman opened fire at people sitting in restaurants and walking along Danforth Avenue in the heart of Greektown.

After an exchange of gunfire with two responding officers, the suspected shooter, 29-year-old Faisal Hussain, was found dead on Bowden Street.

In a report released in January, the province’s police watchdog cleared the two officers involved and confirmed that Hussain died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Some details of the Toronto Police Service’s investigation have been made public, including information about the items that were seized from Hussain’s apartment following the shooting

Court documents previously obtained by CTV News revealed that two fully loaded 9mm handgun magazines, two loaded 7.62mm magazines for an AK-47 assault rifle, and two drum-style extended capacity magazines full of ammunition were found in Hussain’s bedroom.

Officers also discovered a number of DVDs of conspiracy theory documentaries, including films that claim that 9/11 was perpetrated by the U.S. government and a film that suggested the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut was a hoax.

Investigators have not yet commented on a motive for the deadly shooting.

Earlier this year, Police Chief Mark Saunders said the court documents released in January represent “the very early stages” of the police service’s investigative efforts.

“We have committed to releasing a full investigative report when our work is done,” Saunders said.

Today’s news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at Toronto police headquarters.