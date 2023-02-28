The investigation into a body found floating in Lake Ontario in Toronto is not criminal in nature, police say.

Toronto Fire Services initially said that they were called to Queens Quay Terminal, located at Queens Quay West and York Street, on Tuesday just after 7 a.m. after receiving a report from someone in the area who saw a black plastic bag in the water with a body.

However, speaking with CP24 later on Tuesday police made no mention of those reports and said that investigators are in fact treating the death as non-suspicious.

Police did not release any further details.

The Toronto Police Marine Unit has been brought in to retrieve the body.