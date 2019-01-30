

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a shooting investigation in Swansea last week.

Police say gunshots rang out near Windermere Avenue and Southport Street at around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 24.

A red car was reportedly in a parking lot in the area with two occupants inside when a silver minivan entered the parking lot and parked near the car.

According to police, four men got out of the minivan and approached the red car. One of the suspects was carrying a firearm, police allege.

While the red car fled from the scene, police say the armed suspect shot at the vehicle “numerous times.”

Detailed suspect descriptions were not provided by investigators.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.