There have been widespread reports of flooding in the Greater Toronto Area, with Environment Canada now saying that up to 125 millimetres of rain could eventually fall.

The weather agency has issued a rainfall warning for the GTA and says that it is possible that up to 40 millimetres of rain could fall per hour.

The warning notes that the rain will be heaviest this morning and early this afternoon before “gradually tapering off” over the next few hours.

Ontario Provincial Police say that they have already received reports of “multiple locations” where highways have flooded due to the heavy rain.

Meanwhile, footage from CP24’s cameras shows that water is ponding on a portion of eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard near Ontario Place, snarling traffic in the area.

The city is warning residents to avoid both Lake Shore Boulevard near Ontario Place and the westbound Bloor Street Viaduct bike lanes due to flooding.

The rain has also impacted TTC service, with trains currently bypassing St. Patrick and Pape stations.

“Rapidly rising rivers and creeks can sweep away bridges, culverts, buildings, and people,” Environment Canada noted in the rainfall warning. “Abandon stalled cars if water is rising rapidly. Keep children and pets away from creeks and river banks. Consider moving valuable items to higher levels.”

Police said earlier on Tuesday that the rain was causing manhole covers in parts of Peel Region to lift off the ground.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority also issued a flood watch on Tuesday morning due to the heavy rain and thunderstorm risk that could lead to high runoff, flooding or erosion.

Toronto and the surrounding areas were also under a thunderstorm watch for much of Tuesday morning but that has since been lifted.

Peel Regional Police reminded drivers to be careful in the rainy conditions by reducing speed, having full head lights, avoiding standing in water, puddles or manhole covers and to not slam on the brakes.