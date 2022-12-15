Toronto police are alerting the public after a man allegedly approached a girl and tried to lure her into his vehicle in Scarborough.

The “suspicious incident” happened on Monday, between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m., in the Cliffside area, near Kingston Road and Midland Avenue.

According to police, a 13-year-old girl was walking southbound on Chine Drive, just south of Glenridge Road, when a man she did not know drove up to her in a car and attempted to lure her into his vehicle.

The girl did not comply.

The suspect, who is described as brown with short black hair and unshaven, drove away southbound on Chine Drive in a white SUV with a hatchback.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have video surveillance footage of the incident to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-4100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.