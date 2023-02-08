Toronto police are warning the public after a possible hazardous material was found in High Park.

On Tuesday, officers located dog food and patches of blue snow along the fence line of the dog 'off-leash' area in the centre of the park.

Police said most of the food and blue snow was found inside what is known as the “Forest Regeneration Zone,” an area that is fenced off and separate from the 'off-leash' area.

They did note that some of the dog food and a few patches of blue snow were also located in the 'off-leash' area.

As a precaution, samples have been sent to Health Canada for testing.

Toronto Parks, Forestry and Recreation staff cleaned up the rest of the substance.

So far, there have been no reports of sick animals in the area, police said.