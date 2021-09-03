

Melissa Couto Zuber, The Canadian Press





A new poll suggests eight out of 10 Canadians backed the notion of a COVID-19 vaccine passport in the days leading up to this week's rollout of a certificate system in Quebec and news that Ontario would soon follow suit.

The poll also suggests Canadians were largely split on whether the reopening of in-person learning at elementary and secondary schools changed any concerns they had about the Delta variant.

The latest Leger poll found 56 per cent of Canadian respondents said they "strongly support" provincial vaccine passports for indoor places including bars, restaurants, gyms, concert halls and festivals when asked last week, while another 25 per cent said they "somewhat support" the measure.

Seven per cent were somewhat opposed and 13 per cent were strongly opposed.

The poll was conducted Aug. 27 to 29, before Ontario announced a vaccine certificate system Wednesday that will take effect Sept. 22. Quebec, British Columbia and Manitoba recently announced similar measures.

The online poll collected responses from 1,544 Canadians over the age of 18.