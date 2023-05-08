Olivia Chow still leads the pack of Toronto mayoral hopefuls, according to a new poll released Monday.

Of the 1,257 people surveyed by Liaison Strategies, 18 per cent said they would vote for Chow, while candidates Josh Matlow and Mark Saunders each garnered 11 per cent of the vote.

Undecided voters account for 32 per cent of all those surveyed between May 5 and 6, according to Liaison, which they called a “new low” and a drop from the previously reported 19 per cent.

Chow’s lead moves to 27 per cent amongst decided voters, and Matlow and Saunders remain in second place with 16 per cent a piece.

The poll, which was conducted by interactive voice response, has a margin of error of 2.76 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

On Friday, Mainstreet Research published a poll which also placed Olivia Chow in the top spot at 22 per cent of the vote, followed by Ana Bailao and Josh Matlow at 11 per cent each.

Voters will head to the polls on June 26.