

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Canada's food safety watchdog says potential Listeria contamination of a cheese product has prompted Fruiterie Milano Inc. to recall its La Bella Contadina brand Burrata Nadi con latte di Bufala.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the cheese was distributed in Quebec in 200-gram packages with a best before date of July 21.

There have been no reports of illness linked to the cheese but the agency says consumers should not eat the recalled product.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick and can be fatal in severe cases.

Symptoms of listeriosis can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness, with pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems particularly at risk.

Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.

