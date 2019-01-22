

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Power and water have been shut off at a private residential high-rise in St. James Town after a burst pipe caused damage to the building’s electric room, and according to Toronto police, a "partial evacuation is in place."

The issue at 260 Wellesley Street East was first reported early Tuesday afternoon.

In a series of message posted to Twitter just after 5 p.m., Toronto Centre Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam said the situation is being monitored by Toronto’s Office of Emergency Management.

Wong-Tam said that the latest information indicates that the repairs will take at least two days to complete.

City spokesperson Brad Ross said the Wellesley Community Centre will serve as a warming centre for residents who do want to go somewhere to keep warm, charge their devices and get water and snacks.

The 33-storey-building is managed by the same company that is responsible for an apartment building on Parliament Street that was the site of a massive electrical fire in September.

That fire displaced 1,500 residents and those people have not yet been able to move back into their units.

On Twitter, Wong-Tam said that her “heart goes out” to residents displaced by the Parliament Street fire who may now be staying at 260 Wellesley East and “reliving trauma.”

Speaking with CP24 outside the building, one resident who lives on the 15th floor said that she is unsure what to do and has received no guidance from the property management company.

“I am just standing here waiting to see what happens,” she said. “There is nobody here to answer anything.”

Another resident who returned home from work to find the building in darkness told CP24 that he is “frustrated, angry and disappointed” with the lack of communication from management.

“I have been looking for information from anyone. I can’t find it. I went to the management office, I tried calling them, nothing,” he said.