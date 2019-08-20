

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Power has been fully restored in the city’s east end following a pair of outages that had left as many as 8,000 customers in the dark for a few hours on Tuesday afternoon.

The outages were first reported at around 3:30 p.m. and weren’t fully resolved until just before 5:30 p.m.

The biggest one affected approximately 6,000 customers in an area bounded by O'Connor Drive to the north, Danforth Avenue to the south, the Don Valley Parkway to the west and Coxwell Avenue to the east while the other affected another 1,900 customers in area bounded by St. Clair Avenue to the north, Danforth Avenue to the south, Main Street to the west and Victoria Park Avenue to the south.

Toronto Hydro says that they believe both outages were the result of an equipment failure.

“We understand that people are starting to come home from work and may return to no power but rest assured we are working as quickly as possible to restore power to those impacted,” Toronto Hydro spokesperson Russell Baker told CP24 in an interview prior to the restoration of power.