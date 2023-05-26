A large power outage in North York left up to 5,000 residents without electricity for several hours on Friday.

According to Toronto Hydro, the outage started at approximately 10:55 a.m. By 2:30 p.m. power had been restored to most customers.

"Crews remain onsite and are working as quickly and safely as possible to bring power back for the remaining impacted customers," the utility said in a message posted to Twitter.

The cause of the outage is not yet clear.