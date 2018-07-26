

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford is expected to cut Toronto city council almost in half at a news conference tomorrow morning, according to a media report.

The Toronto Star reported the downsizing of 25 city councillors from 47 on Thursday night, along with the elimination of regional chair elections in Peel and York regions.

Ford’s team said he is expected to make an announcement in Toronto at 9 a.m. but did not specify the nature.

The former leader of Ontario’s Progressive Conservative party, Patrick Brown, previously said he was planning on seeking the position of chair of Peel Region. Steven Del Duca, former Liberal cabinet minister, was vying to become chair of York Region.

The two positions were previously appointed but were supposed to be elected for the first time in this year's municipal elections held in the fall.

Speaking with CP24 over the phone, political analyst Aleem Kanji said this is something that Ford has talked about before.

“He has talked about cutting council in half so this plan to move from 47 councillors to 25 is something that he’s talked about to match the existing federal and provincial ridings,” he said. “For Toronto I think what it means is that this happening not too far away from the October election and of course tomorrow is the deadline to register for any candidate at 2 p.m.”

“It throws things up in the air and it’s going to pit long-standing incumbents against each other in Toronto as the municipal election looms.”

Toronto city council reacts to possible cuts

Word on the possible cuts comes during the final city council meeting ahead of the municipal election scheduled to take place on Oct. 22.

Coun. Josh Matlow, for Ward 22-St. Paul’s, said the cuts would be “anti-democratic” and “reckless.”

“Premier Ford would be cancelling local elections after they’ve already started, ignoring elected council decisions, candidates have already received donations and are knocking at doors,” he said in a tweet. “Chaos is never good for health democracy.”

Meanwhile, Ward 7-York West Coun. Giorgio Mammoliti said he welcomes the “wonderful news.”

“If this is real I think it is good news for the city of Toronto,” Mammoliti said. “I think it is good news for future council. I think decisions will be made a lot faster.”

“For those who won’t like losing their job we all have to be prepared to fight for the work that we are doing and be prepared for the issues at hand and start lobbying for what we believe in. I’m ready for that.”

Ward 31-Beaches-East York Coun. Janet Davis, who announced last month she would not be seeking re-election, said this move was a “gross misuse of power.”

“City has jurisdiction on number of seats and boundaries and held extensive consultations,” Davis said in a tweet.

Ward 15-Eglinton Lawrence Coun. Josh Colle, who is also not seeking re-election, said city council heard rumbles of this matter as they were wrapping up on Thursday evening.

“We probably thought this must be for the next election because we are already in an election now but it sounds like it may be for this election, which raises a ton of questions,” Colle said. “I have no problem with discussing reducing council size, that’s a fine discussion to have, but changing the rules of the game while you’re still playing is a bit disturbing and there are a lot of questions that need to be answered.”

“My concern is, sure let’s have a debate about cutting council in half, so let’s have that debate, let’s have cities and municipalities across the province have that conversation and then if that’s the answer let’s do it.”

Thursday's city council meeting recessed at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday and is expected to resume on Friday morning at 9:30 a.m.