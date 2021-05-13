Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement this afternoon alongside the province’s chief medical officer of health amid calls for Ontario to extend the stay-at-home order beyond next week.

The Ford government implemented a provincewide lockdown and stay-at-home order last month in an effort to drive down surging COVID-19 case growth in Ontario. The provincial government later extended the order to May 20 and Ontario’s health minister has hinted that the restrictions could be in place beyond next week.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Ontario Medical Association (OMA) said the province is not yet in a position to reopen.

“We all want the third wave to be the last wave," OMA President Dr. Samantha Hill said in a statement on Wednesday. "No one wants to start lifting restrictions too soon, only to find the virus spreading again and we have to go back into lockdown."

The OMA said case counts and virus-related hospitalizations are still too high.

The province logged more than 2,300 new cases on Wednesday and the rolling seven-day average of new infections is now 2,826.

While the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care has declined in recent weeks, ICU capacity is still significantly strained.

The province’s Chief Medical officer of Health Dr. David Williams said this week that Ontario would need to see daily COVID-19 case counts well below 1,000 before the stay-at-home order could be lifted.

Ford and Williams will be joined at today’s news conference by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

The announcement is scheduled to begin at noon and will be streamed live on CP24.com.