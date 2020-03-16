

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford is urging the federal government to “tighten up the borders” in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ford made the comments at a news conference where he, along with the province’s health, labour, and finance ministers, provided an update on Ontario’s response to the virus.

“The reality is we are facing some rough waters ahead but we will get through this together,” Ford said. “These are unprecedented times but in difficult times like these, we learn a lot.”

The premier said while the province is not yet ordering the widespread closure of bars and restaurants, “everything is on the table.”

“Once the chief medical officer tells us we need to shut it down, we will shut it down," Ford said.

As of Monday morning, Ontario now has 177 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including five recoveries.

Ford also urged members of the public not to “panic buy,” adding that he has “personally spoken” to the “vast majority of retailers in Ontario,” who have assured him that the supply chain is able to handle the demand.

Ford said he believes the federal government needs to do more at the border, suggesting he would be supportive of preventing visitors from entering the country.

"I'm very concerned about reports we have been hearing at the border," he said.

"I would like them… to at least give a day or a couple of days’ notice to people outside the country. Keep in mind, this doesn’t mean closing the borders to Canadian citizens. Constitutionally we can’t do that."

The premier added that trade should not be impacted.

“We are doing a billion dollars a day in two-way trade. We have to keep the supply chain moving," he said.

New bill will protect workers amid outbreak

During Monday’s news conference, Ford confirmed that the province is currently in the process of drafting legislation that would amend the Employment Standards Act to provide protections for workers impacted by COVID-19.

“If need to go into self-isolation, you will not lose your job,” Ford said. “If you are a parent and you need to stay home to look after the kids, you will not lose your job.”

The new rules will be retroactive to include anyone impacted by the virus after Jan. 25, 2020, when the province saw its first presumptive case of the virus.

The legislation will be in effect for “as long as the virus persists,” Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton said.

The province will also be removing a requirement for workers to provide employers with a sick note if they have to self-isolate or go into quarantine.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Rod Phillips confirmed Monday that the province will no longer be releasing a full budget on March 25 but will be providing an “economic update” instead.

“We think the responsible thing to do now is to have a clear plan for the next year,” he said.

Phillips said the full budget will be released by the fall.