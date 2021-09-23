

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Canada's premiers are pushing the newly re-elected federal government for more unconditional health-care funding as their top priority.

The provincial and territorial leaders held a teleconference Thursday to discuss what they need from the federal government to address crucial health priorities.

The premiers have asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to hold a first ministers' meeting before the next speech from the throne, where they plan to demand an increase in long-term, unconditional health funding.

They're asking the federal government to immediately increase its share of health care costs from 22 to 35 per cent and increase funding by a minimum of five per cent annually.

In August, the prime minister said he will not discuss permanent changes to provincial health transfers until after the pandemic has passed.

He promised billions in new health-care spending as part of his re-election campaign, but his promises come with conditions including the hiring of new nurses and doctors and improvements to virtual care.

