

The Canadian Press





ST. ANDREWS, N.B. -- Canada's premiers are set to wrap up their two-day meeting in New Brunswick with a deal that will effectively double the amount of beer and alcohol that can be taken across provincial and territorial borders.

A source familiar with the negotiations confirmed Friday that a deal was struck late Thursday.

"They worked hard and they got all of the jurisdictions (to come) around," said the source who spoke on the condition of anonymity. "There was some reluctance on some parts...but I think everybody in good faith worked it out."

The deal will see a large increase in the personal limits for alcohol and beer in provinces such as New Brunswick, while others like Alberta and Manitoba currently have no limits.

The source said the final communique will also include agreements in agriculture, transportation and occupational health and safety.

Meetings held in the scenic seaside town of St. Andrews on Thursday focused on trade issues, although the talks were upstaged by Ontario Premier Doug Ford who announced that his province will intervene in Saskatchewan's court challenge of Ottawa's carbon tax plan.

New federal Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc chose to put an optimistic face on the developments, saying the Liberal government remains committed to working collaboratively with the provinces to deal with the challenge that climate change represents because it's part of growing the economy responsibly.

Ford also later joined Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard and Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister in calling for more help from the federal government in dealing with asylum seekers who cross their borders.

All three premiers want Ottawa to review its current policy, and they also called for full compensation for the "impacts to services resulting from the increase in non-point of entry border crossings."