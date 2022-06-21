Don’t be surprised if you’re checked for weapons with a security wand at upcoming Pride Toronto festivities.

In a statement posted to Twitter Tuesday late Tuesday afternoon, Sherwin Modeste, the festival’s executive director, said “due to the increase in security risks we have seen over the past few weeks” organizers have made the decision to “prioritize (their) guests’ safety” and introduce this additional safety measure.

This security check applies to those entering the festival’s “designated spaces” and may “result in a slower check-in process,” he said.

“We are hoping individuals understand that our priority is everyone’s safety and we are only introducing this to ensure our stage areas are safe for all individuals.”