

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to attend the coronation of King Charles in London next week alongside dignitaries from around the world.

Trudeau 's office is likely to unveil more details about his trip to the United Kingdom later on Friday.

The coronation of the 73-year-old monarch will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6 in a religious ceremony conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The confirmation came as the Mounties announced that the King has taken on a new title: the RCMP Commissioner-in-Chief.

His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, had been the first person to adopt that title in 2012.

“His Majesty will play a titular role in recognizing the importance of the RCMP at home and abroad by highlighting the rich history between the RCMP and the monarchy, which dates back to the genesis of the RCMP during the reign of Queen Victoria,” the force said in a news release on Friday.

The Mounties say that interim Commissioner Mike Duheme and Ralph Goodale, Canada's high commissioner in London, presented a horse named Noble to the Royal Family at Windsor Castle.

During the coronation procession RCMP members will ride Noble and other horses gifted to the family during Queen Elizabeth II's reign.

Buckingham Palace said in its own statement Friday that the King received a commemorative sword that was designed to celebrate the RCMP's 150th anniversary on May 23.

Back at home, Canadians will be able to celebrate the King's coronation at a special event in Ottawa the same day.

The federal Heritage Department says an hour-long program is being prepared to mark the occasion featuring music, art and poetry.

Canada Post is also set to reveal its first stamp with the King's image at the event.

Trudeau was last in London for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral in September.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2023.