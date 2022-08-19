

The Canadian Press





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel today to the beautiful Magdalen Islands in Quebec.

Trudeau's office says he is the first prime minister in two decades to visit the small archipelago in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

His islands tour will include a stop at a microbrewery and a bakery.

The islands, known in French as Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, are geographically closer to the Maritimes but are part of Quebec.

All but a handful of the 12,000 residents cite French as their mother tongue, and more than 75 per cent speak only French.

With big, white sandy beaches and a more temperate climate than the mainland, the islands' economy is heavily based on tourism.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2022.