

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press





Early results in an eastern Ontario byelection show the Progressive Conservative in the lead.

The Bay of Quinte provincial byelection is being held today to replace cabinet minister Todd Smith, who resigned his seat one month ago.

Progressive Conservative candidate Tyler Allsopp currently has the edge over Liberal candidate Sean Kelly with an increasing margin.

Both candidates are municipal councillors in Belleville.

Smith won four successive elections in the region for the Tories, securing nearly 50 per cent of the vote in the last two elections, but some experts and polls suggested it may be a closer race this time around.

NDP candidate Amanda Robertson is trailing Allsopp and Kelly in third.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.