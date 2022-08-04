Shoppers at a mall in Vaughan, Ont. were evacuated for a few hours after a fire caused heavy smoke in the area.

According to officials, crews were called to Promenade Mall, located near Bathurst and Centre streets in Thornhill, around 10:30 a.m. Crews attending the scene reported seeing smoke and flames erupting from the northeastern corner of the roof.

Vaughan Fire says there were no injuries and crews were able to control the fire, which is believed to have been contained to a kitchen system inside the mall.

The mall was evacuated and closed for a few hours while crews worked. Residents were asked to avoid the area "due to black smoke."

Around 1 p.m. police said the mall would be reopening.