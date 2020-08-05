Several protesters have been arrested after occupying a Caledonia construction site, despite a court order.

A number of fires were set to tires on Argyle Street North near Highway 6, at the McKenzie Meadows construction site Wednesday morning.

The land defenders from Six Nations of the Grand River had pitched tents in the area in mid-July to protest the construction by Foxgate Developments.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a court injunction was presented to the demonstrators on July 31 but several people remained on site.

OPP then moved in on the site earlier today and arrested 10 people.

“On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, OPP members attended the demonstration site and assisted with enforcement of the court injunction,” OPP’s Haldimand County Detachment said in a statement. “As a result, several demonstrators who failed to comply with the court injunction were subsequently arrested.”

Haldimand County says Foxgate Developments purchased the land in 2015 and in 2019 an agreement was reached between Foxgate and the Six Nations elected council to build on the site, which is right across the street from the Douglas Creek Estates site.

CTV News reached out to the Six Nations council about the protesters but did not receive a comment.

However, Haldimand County said the Six Nations council does not support the demonstrators.

OPP have closed Argyle Street North between Highway 6 and Braemar Avenue for public safety concerns.