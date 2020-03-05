

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Three more people in Ontario have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the province's cumulative total to 23 and one other patient has been declared recovered from the virus.

Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said one of the new patients is a woman in her 50s who returned to Canada from Italy on March 3 and later went to Grand River Hospital in Kitchener with symptoms.

The second patient returned to Toronto from Iran on Feb. 29 and went to Sunnybrook Hospital on March 3 with symptoms.

Health officials in Peel Region said a Mississauga resident in his 60s was assessed at Trillium Health Partners.

"This case contracted the illness outside of Peel Region and there remains no community spread to date of COVID-19," officials said.

All patients were discharged to their homes and are in self-isolation, with local public health units monitoring and assisting them.

"As a result of the coordinated efforts of our health care and public health system, all individuals who have tested positive have been quickly assessed and isolated," Williams said.

They said one more patient has made a full recovery from the respiratory illness, meaning they have had two tests come back negative for the virus 24 hours apart.

A total of four Ontario patients have made full recoveries from the illness, including a Toronto couple in their 50s who travelled to China and a London, Ont. university student in her 20s, who also travelled to China.

“All our cases related to China and Wuhan have now resolved," Williams said.

Seventy-eight people remain under investigation for possible infection in Ontario.

Williams said the number of tests per day has gone up as more people are coming forward to request a test.

“Overall, the containment continues well,” Williams said. “The risk of transmission in Ontario is low.”

Earlier on Thursday, health officials in Quebec said they had a second person test positive for the virus.

In British Columbia, 13 people have been infected with the virus, including a woman in her 80s who is now in critical condition in hospital.

Provincial officials say they have tested 1,566 people so far.

Thirty-seven people have come down with the virus in Canada so far, which has sickened more than 95,000 people worldwide, killing more than 3,500.

Global Affairs said Thursday there are 235 Canadians onboard a curise ship that is being held off the coast of California. Gavin Newsom, the state's governor, said the Grand Princess will not be allowed to come on shore until all 3,500 passengers are "appropriately assessed."