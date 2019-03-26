

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





The provincial government has plans to alter the design and execution of four major transit projects in Toronto, according to newly published documents.

The documents, which were posted to the city’s website on Tuesday, provide insight into the Ontario government’s plans to upload Toronto’s subway network, noting that the costs for two of the projects have “significantly increased.”

The letters were addressed to city manager Chris Murray and TTC CEO Rick Leary and are from Deputy Minister of Transportation Shelley Tapp and the province’s special adviser for “transit upload,” Michael Lindsay.

Proposed alterations are detailed for the Scarborough, Yonge and Eglinton West extensions, as well as the relief line, in the letters.

The letters also state that the city’s preliminary costs for the relief line and the Scarborough subway extension have “significantly increased to nearly double or greater than the figures released publicly.”

“The province is actively considering significant financial commitments towards these critical expansion projects,” one of the letters reads. “With major financial commitments by the government of Ontario will come the expectation that the province will have a leadership role in the planning, design and delivery of these projects.”

These letters were written on the heels of a meeting between provincial and municipal officials held on March 8.

“It is evident that we are not aligned on key issues related to the design/delivery of priority expansion projects,” a letter reads. “It is also clear that this lack of alignment is likely to persist until responsibility for the design/delivery of these projects is transferred to the province.”

A look at how the province’s plans differ from the city’s efforts:

Scarborough subway extension

City council has approved a one-stop subway extension of Line 2, terminating at Scarborough Town Centre.

The province wants to build a three-stop extension of Line 2, continuing north from a stop at Scarborough Town Centre.

Eglinton West extension

City council and the TTC prefer a surface-level extension of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT line, according to the letters.

The province has proposed a significant portion of this extension be built underground.

Relief line south

The TTC previously had plans to have the relief line use “existing technology and traditional delivery methods” currently being used on Line2, according to the letters.

However, the province now says city council and the TTC are contemplating using a different technology for the project than the one currently being used on Line 2.

Yonge North subway extension

The province wants the progress of this project to run in-parallel with design work related to the relief line so the “in-service date for the extension is fast-tracked to the greatest extent possible.”

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said officials from both governments are continuing to have discussions.

“The city and TTC continue to have discussions with the province based on the terms of reference agreed to last month,” he said. “No decisions on uploading the subway, or what that entails, have been made.”

Ross said public consultations regarding the matter will be held in the “coming weeks.”

In the letters, the province said they are seeking a meeting during the first week of April to “provide further details regarding the province’s preferred approach at designing and implementing our priority transit expansion projects.”