

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Ministry of Transportation says that it is “looking into” concerns that have been raised about the readability of Ontario’s new licence plates when it is dark out.

The new plates, which feature a blue background with white lettering, were announced during the province’s budget last spring but only became available to drivers earlier this month.

Since then a number of people have taken to social media to post images in which the new plates appear difficult and almost impossible to read.

One such image, posted to Twitter by Kingston police Sgt. Steve Koopman on Sunday night, shows a vehicle with one of the new plates in a parking lot. The first two letters in the plate can be made out but the remaining four are not entirely clear.

“Ok, this was taken off duty in a relatively well-lit parking lot with my headlights on,” Koopman said in a message accompanying the image, which has since been retweetd more than 1,400 times. “Did anyone consult with police before designing and manufacturing the new Ontario licence plates? They’re virtually unreadable at night.”

When the new plates first became available on Feb. 1, the province said that they featured “high definition sheeting that is stronger and longer lasting” than the materials used in older plates.

As a result, the province said that it would be able to guarantee that the plates “won’t peel or flake,” which was a problem with previous models.

In a statement issued to CP24 on Monday, the Ministry of Transportation said that it did consult with key stakeholders, including law enforcement partners, to “test the readability, reflectivity and functionality” of the new plates.

The statement notes that the plates were tested “using advanced plate reader technology under multiple visibility conditions” and were successfully read in every instance.

The ministry, however, says that it will take the concerns about the visibility of the plates to the naked eye seriously.

“We have been made aware that some Ontarians are reporting concerns with readability to the naked-eye under certain light conditions,” the statement reads. “We take this feedback seriously, value the input of Ontario drivers and law enforcement stakeholders and are currently looking into this.”

CP24 did reach out to the Toronto Police Service, however they declined to comment about the readability of the new plates.