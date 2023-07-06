The province will be forced to expropriate property from the City of Toronto for the redevelopment of Ontario Place if city council will not willingly transfer over the land, according to a new report.

The Draft Environmental Study Report on the Ontario Place Redevelopment Project was released earlier this week and authors of the report indicated that if the province does not reach an agreement with the city to transfer Toronto-owned water or lands to the government of Ontario, “expropriation will be required.”

Last month, the province quietly shut down public access to a section of Ontario Place ahead of its redevelopment plans.

Gates were erected, shutting off access to the path through the marina that connects the West Island to Trillium Park as the government prepares to build a private spa and water park on the site.

Members of the opposition and incoming Toronto mayor Olivia Chow have spoken out against plans to build the so-called mega spa, which will be operated by Austrian resort developer Therme.

During the mayoral campaign, Chow promised to fight the province’s plans for the spa, suggesting that she would withhold a parcel of city-owned land to prevent the Ford government from moving ahead with the project.

“Keeping it private means that you will have to have a substantial amount of money to come down and use this waterfront,” she said during a news conference last month.

She told reporters that Ford’s plan is “wrong-headed” and said she hoped she and the premier could “find common ground.”

“Maybe move the spa to another place…Move it up to (Exhibition Place) maybe,” she said. “Or perhaps even Etobicoke, where there is a lot of open land.”

A spokesperson for Therme previously told CP24 that 15 per cent of the project will be for spa services, 67 per cent will be “devoted to wave pools, water slides, and family fun spaces,” while the remaining 18 per cent would be for “sports recovery and rehabilitation services.”

In May, Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles called on the Ford government to cancel the lease agreement with Therme.

“Ontarians know a bad deal when they see one, and they know when something doesn’t smell right,” Stiles said in a statement.

“(The Ford government is) signing over a massive swath of public parkland for a private luxury spa for 95 years.”

Ontario NDP MPP Chris Glover, who represents the downtown riding encompassing Ontario Place, slammed the Ford government for not including the private developments, including the spa and Live Nation concert venue, in the environment assessment.

“The regulation that exempted private projects on government land was added by the Ford government to the Environmental Assessment Act in 2019,” Glover said in a tweet Wednesday.

“The entire west island and its 850 mature trees, the wildlife including beaver, mink, foxes, endangered species like American eels and 113 species of birds are to be destroyed to make room for the mega spa. But not covered in the Environmental Assessment.”

Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure has not responded to CP24’s request for comment on the Draft Environmental Study Report.

-With files from CP24's Josh Freeman and CTV Toronto's Katherine DeClerq