Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown says restrictions surrounding outdoor sports are “illogical” and is urging the province to amend the rules to allow children to play team sports as soon as possible.

“Kids sports have been shut down for a long time and there is a safe way to allow kids sports again,” Brown said during a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

“I think it's important for children's mental health I think it's important for their physical health.”

While outdoor team sports and leagues are permitted in Step 2 of the reopening plan, which Ontario officially entered today, they must be “modified to avoid personal contact.”

“Our summer playing season is short and I just want to say, the rules under Stage 2 for minor sports are illogical,” Brown said.

“The notion that you can't be within nine feet of another player, how do you have a kids’ soccer game when they have to be nine feet apart? It means you'd be blowing the whistle literally every 10 seconds to shut down play. It puts an unfair liability on the organizers.”

Brown added that the medical advice supports easing restrictions for children to play sports.

“I've listened to all the medical advice, I've listened to the science and if it is outdoors, it is safe. If it's outdoors, it's low risk,” he added.

“Our sporting organizations are ready. They've all submitted safe restart plans to how they can get their leagues running properly in a safe manner.”

Brown also said indoor swimming pools should be open in Step 2 of the reopening plan. Currently only outdoor pools are permitted to open in the province.

“I look at the data according to the World Health Organization, the COVID-19 virus does not transmit through water while swimming,” he told reporters.

“Drowning prevention, this is a life necessity teaching children how to swim, and there are only so many outdoor bodies of water that are that are available. It's also an equity issue. There's a lot of people that don't have access to a private pool.”

He said Brampton would be able to open these facilities “immediately” if given the green light by the Ford government.

“Our recreation department would be ready to pivot immediately,” he said. “We could have our recreation facilities open tomorrow if given permission.”