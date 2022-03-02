Provincial health officials confirmed another 27 virus-related deaths today as the number of patients with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals dropped below 900.

The province said there are currently 847 patients with COVID-19 receiving treatment in hospital, down from 1,106 last week. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care also dipped from 319 last Wednesday to 273 today.

According to the province, of those hospitalized with the virus, 44 per cent were admitted for COVID-19 while 56 per cent were admitted for other reasons. In the ICU, 82 per cent of patients who tested positive were admitted for COVID-19 and 18 per cent were admitted for other reasons, the province said.

While there were 27 deaths added to Ontario's COVID-19 death toll today, officials said only 24 occurred over the past 30 days.

Another 1,959 cases were confirmed by provincial labs today but that number does not provide an accurate picture of the true burden of infection in Ontario due to restrictions on who is eligible for testing.

With 18,094 tests processed over the past 24 hours, officials reported a provincewide positivity rate of 11.8 per cent today, up from 10.8 per cent last week.

Of the cases confirmed today, 215 involve those who are unvaccinated, 1,522 involve people who have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 49 involve those who are partially vaccinated, and 173 involve people with an unknown vaccination status.

The number of ongoing outbreaks in long-term care homes in Ontario dropped to 71, down from 95 seven days ago.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said Wednesday that 92.6 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 90.6 per cent have two doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.