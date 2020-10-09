The province is shutting down gyms, movie theatres, and indoor dining at restaurants in Toronto, Ottawa, and Peel Region as the province moves to put the COVID-19 hotspots into a modified version of Stage 2.

The new public health restrictions, which were announced by the province on Monday afternoon, come into effect in the three regions on Saturday at 12:01 a.m. and will be in place for 28 days.

In an effort to slow the spread of the virus in the three areas, which have seen a massive surge in new infections over the past two weeks, the province is also closing casinos, bingo halls and conference and convention centres.

There will be prohibition on indoor sporting games and the maximum number of people allowed to gather in meeting and event spaces will be capped at 10.

Wedding receptions will be temporarily suspended in Toronto, Ottawa, and Peel Region as of Tuesday, Oct. 13 but weddings scheduled this weekend will be allowed to proceed.

Interactive exhibits or exhibits with a high risk of personal contact in museums, galleries, zoos, science centres, and landmarks will also be closed.

Food courts in shopping centres can remain open but will be available for take-out only.

Personal care services where face coverings must be removed have also been suspended for the next month.

Schools and places of worship will remain open in the impacted communities.

Ontarians in all regions are also being encouraged to only travel to other parts of the province for essential purposes and limit trips outside of the home.

Ontario recorded 939 new cases on Friday, the highest number of new cases reported in a 24-hour period since the start of the pandemic.

“The alarm bells are ringing louder and louder," Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said on Thursday afternoon.

In province's latest epidemiological report, 336 new cases were confirmed in Toronto, 150 were in Peel Region, and 126 were in Ottawa.

Last week, Toronto's top public health official, Dr. Eileen de Villa, requested that the province give the city the power to temporarily ban indoor dining, indoor fitness classes and other indoor sports activities.

An estimated 44 per cent of recent outbreaks in Toronto have been tied to restaurants, bars or entertainment venues.

De Villa has said if additional restrictions aren't put in place quickly, the number of new infections could rapidly rise in Toronto in the coming months.

Over the past few days, the premier has dismissed suggestions that bars and restaurants are a significant source of transmission.

“I have to see the evidence before I take someone’s livelihood away from them,” he told reporters on Monday.

“I want to exhaust every single avenue before I ruin someone’s life. It is easy to go in there and say I’m just shutting down everything. Show me the evidence, hard, hard evidence.”

Multiple times last week the premier even suggested there were signs that Ontario was "flattening the curve."

Speaking to CP24 earlier on Friday, Mayor John Tory said discussions about possible restrictions have been ongoing for the past several days now.

Tory said he spoke yesterday to a group of restaurateurs in the city, who he acknowledged are "really, really hurting."

"I expect there will be other measures taken of a variety today just because we have these numbers," Tory said.

Tory said the recent projections from the city show that additional restrictions are necessary to prevent a further spike in new infections.

"(The projections show) hugely increased numbers, even over what we are talking about today, of cases that we would be seeing into November, December, into the New Year," the mayor said.

"I think that is something we all want to avoid because that would lead inevitably to some kind of a much broader, longer lockdown, even perhaps more extensive than what we saw in the spring."

While Toronto has advocated for more restrictions, the mayors and medical officers of health in both Peel Region and Ottawa had asked the province to keep indoor dining on the table.

When asked why the restrictions were applied uniformly across all three regions, Williams said even if there isn't significant transmission of the virus in those settings now, the situation can change quickly.

He said all local public health officials in the impacted regions understood and agreed to the restrictions.