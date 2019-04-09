

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford has unveiled his vision for a transit plan that would introduce some major changes to several transit projects that are already underway in Toronto.

The plan would see the provincial government commit $11.2 billion to an overall plan that would cost $28.5 billion.

The announcement Wednesday includes plans for the downtown relief line, the Scarborough subway extension, the Yonge North subway extension of Line 1, and the Eglinton West LRT project.

The provincial plan would rely heavily on further investment from the federal government, seeking up to 40 per cent of the cost.

It would also rely on “significant investments” from the city of Toronto and York region.

Major changes to relief line

Some of the most drastic changes affect the planned downtown relief line.

The provincial plan would rename the relief line “The Ontario Line” and would change the project from a subway line that connects with the rest of the TTC system into a “free-standing transit artery.”

The province says that driverless trains, lighter and more frequent vehicles and elevated track portions could all be part of the new line.

While it appears that the technology for building the route has not yet been decided, the government says that it will “invite the market” to offer cheaper technologies.

The alignment is also different from what the city has planned so far. Current plans for the downtown relief line envision it running between Pape and Osgoode stations. According to the province, the Ontario Line would connect Ontario place downtown with the Ontario Science Centre near Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue.

Scarborough subway extension

The province also plans to spend $5.5 billion to build a three-stop subway extension in Scarborough instead of the planned one-stop extension.

“This one’s for you, Rob,” Premier Ford said in a nod to his late brother and former mayor Rob Ford, who championed the idea of building a subway in Scarborough.

The Scarborough extension, as envisioned by the province, would include stops at Lawrence East, Scarborough Town Centre and McCowan Road.

City council had previously considered building the three-stop subway, but had rejected it over cost concerns.

The change would add $1.6 billion to the latest cost estimate for building the one-stop subway. Ford said Wednesday that the province is willing to pay the entire cost of the Scarborough extension if need be.

The estimated completion date for the project would be 2029-2030, according to the province.

Yonge North Subway extension

Ford said the extension of Line 1 along Yonge Street from Finch Station to Richmond Hill Centre would be fast-tracked so that it is built concurrently with the Ontario Line.

Various levels of government have committed to eventually building the extension, but the TTC has said that it would not make sense to do so until there is a relief line, as the extension would likely add passengers to an already overwhelmed subway line.

Ford said the $5.6 billion project would only open after the proposed Ontario Line is built.

Eglinton Crosstown West

The provincial plan would alter the planned Eglinton West LRT project so that the line is buried between Royal York Road and Martin Grove Road.

The project would cost $4.7 billion with an estimated completion date of 2031.

The province said that it would like to ultimately connect the line to the airport, but that part is not planned currently.

First part of subway upload coming this spring

The province also says that it will split a planned upload of the TTTC subway system into two parts. The first part of the upload would give the province responsibility for building all new subway infrastructure. The province says legislation will be introduced this spring to make that happen.

Discussions would then continue with the city about the upload of existing subway infrastructure, with an aim of introducing legislation to do so sometime next year.