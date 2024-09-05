Prowling charges laid after suspect seen peering at residents from yards in Ajax: police
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Thursday, September 5, 2024 9:44AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 5, 2024 9:49AM EDT
Durham police say a suspect who allegedly spied on residents in Ajax has been charged with prowling.
Officers responded to multiple calls about a prowler in the area of Georgina Drive and Brooks Road shortly after 9 p.m. on Sept. 3.
A man entered the yards of several homes in an effort to watch the occupants through their windows, police said.
A suspect was located after officers searched the area with the K-9 unit.
Police said Thursday that 53-year-old George Cleius of Whitby has now been charged with two counts of prowl at night, four counts of secretly observing a person expecting privacy, and criminal harassment.
He’s been released on an undertaking.
Police are asking anyone further information to contact investigators.