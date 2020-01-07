

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Public high school teachers in Peel, Niagara and several other school districts across Ontario will be walking the picket lines Wednesday as they take part in another one-day strike.

This will be the fourth single-day strike held by teachers and educational support workers represented by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation.

Public high school teachers in the province have been without a contract since August and have been embroiled in a public dispute with Education Minister Stephen Lecce over wages, class sizes and proposed e-learning courses.

The two sides haven’t met to try and work out their differences since early December, when talks broke down after less than a day and a mediator said it would be pointless to continue until after the holidays. No date has been set for negotiations to resume

Each side has accused the other of failing to listen to parents and of refusing to moderate their demands.

Rather than launching an all-out, province-wide strike, the OSSTF has been holding single-day strikes in select districts across the province.

Wednesday’s strike will affect the following boards:

All OSSTF/FEESO members at these school boards will be on strike:

• Algoma District School Board

• Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board

• Greater Essex County District School Board

• Avon Maitland District School Board

• Peel District School Board

• District School Board of Niagara

• Limestone District School Board

• Renfrew County District School Board

OSSTF members employed by the Conseil scolaire de district du Grand Nord de l’Ontario at the following schools will be on strike:

• École publique Écho-des-Rapides (Sault Ste-Marie)

• École publique l’Escalade (Wawa)

• École publique d’Elliot Lake (Elliot Lake)

• École secondaire Villa Française des Jeunes (Elliot Lake)

• École secondaire d’Orée des Bois (Dubreuilville)

• École publique Franco-Manitou (Manitouwadge)

• École secondaire Château-Jeunesse (Longlac)

• École secondaire Cité-Supérieure (Marathon)

OSSTF members employed by the the Conseil scolaire de district catholique du Nouvel-Ontario at the following schools will be on strike:

• École Saint-Joseph Blind River

• École Sacré-Cœur (Chapleau)

• École St-Joseph (Dubreuilville)

• École Georges Vanier (Elliot Lake)

• École Saint Nom de Jésus (Hornepayne)

• École Notre-Dame-du-Sault (Sault Ste-Marie)

• École Sainte-Anne (Spanish)

• École Saint-Joseph (Wawa)

• École secondaire catholique Jeunesse-Nord (Blind River)

• École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau)

• École secondaire Notre-Dame-du-Sault (Sault Ste-Marie)

• École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa)

OSSTF members employed by the Conseil scolaire de district catholique MonAvenir at the following schools will be on strike:

• École élémentaire catholique Immaculée-Conception

• École secondaire catholique Jean-Vanier

• École élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame-de-la-Jeunesse (Niagara Falls)

• École élémentaire catholique du Sacré-Cœur (Welland)

• École élémentaire catholique Saint-Antoine

• École élémentaire catholique Saint-Joseph

• École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Marguerite-Bourgeoys (St.Catharine)

• École élémentaire catholique Saint-François-d’Assise

• Garderie Coccinelles Zélées

• École secondaire catholique Sainte-Famille

• École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Jeanne-d’Arc

• École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Baptiste

• École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Bosco

• École élémentaire catholique Ange-Gabriel

• École élémentaire catholique René-Lamoureux

• École élémentaire catholique du Sacré-Cœur (Georgetown)

• Garderie Porte soleil

All OSSTF members employed by the Conseil scolaire Viamonde at the following schools will be on strike:

• École secondaire Franco-Niagara

• École élémentaire Nouvel Horizon

• École élémentaire LaMarsh

• École élémentaire L’Héritage

• École élémentaire Louise-Charron

• École élémentaire L’Envolée

• École secondaire de Lamothe Cadillac

• École élémentaire Le Flambeau

• École secondaire Jeunes sans frontières

• École élémentaire Carrefour des jeunes

• Centre de Formation

• Bureau administratif de Welland

All OSSTF members employed by the Conseil scolaire des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario at the following schools will be on strike:

• École élémentaire publique Madeleine-de-Roybon (Kingston)

• École élémentaire et secondaire publique L’Équinoxe (Pembroke)

• École secondaire publique Mille-Îles (Kingston)

All OSSTF members employed by the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est at the following schools will be on strike:

• Centre scolaire catholique Jeanne-Lajoie – Pavillon élémentaire

• Centre scolaire catholique Jeanne-Lajoie – Pavillon secondaire

• École élémentaire catholique Mgr-Rémi-Gaulin

• École secondaire catholique Marie-Rivier