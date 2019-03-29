

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto public health officials are warning anyone who was at Vaughan Mills on March 20 to make sure their measles immunization is up to date after a person with the disease passed through the mall.

Officials say an adult who contracted the measles while travelling abroad was in the mall that day between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

“Anyone who has not had two doses of a measles vaccine (MMR or MMRV) or who has not had measles in the past is at risk of infection. Infants under one year of age, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems can get very ill with measles,” Toronto public health officials said in a statement Friday.

Symptoms of the measles include a high fever, cold-like symptoms, sore eyes, sensitivity to light and a red rash lasting four to seven days.

Anyone who has not had two doses of measles vaccination is urged to get a second dose. The vaccine can prevent infection if given to subject within three days of exposure.

After an extensive vaccination campaign spanning from 1970 onwards, federal health officials say they are not aware of any recent deaths in Canada due to the measles.

But the disease is making a comeback elsewhere.

In Europe, measles killed 35 people in 2018, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.