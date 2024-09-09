

The Canadian Press





The Professional Women’s Hockey League unveiled long-awaited team names and logos for all six franchises on Monday.

The Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, Montréal Victoire, New York Sirens, Ottawa Charge and Toronto Sceptres will take the ice next season as the league enters its second campaign.

Teams played without nicknames or logos during the PWHL’s inaugural season from last January to late May, with city names stitched across each club's jerseys.

The PWHL says full team jerseys will be released in late October or early November.

All teams will retain their primary colours from last season but will introduce additional secondary colours.

A schedule for the upcoming season has yet to be released, though play will begin earlier than last season’s Jan. 1 start date. The regular season will increase from 24 games to 30.

The PWHL, a first-of-its-kind women’s league with deep-pocketed investors and a long-term collective bargaining agreement, broke multiple attendance records after forming in August 2023.

“Our teams were so proud to represent their home markets last season, and as we launch Season Two, we're elevating that pride with new identities that truly embody the spirit of each club,” PWHL vice president of hockey operations Jayna Hefford said in a statement.

“These new names and logos capture the dynamic energy of our athletes and enhance our teams' presence in their cities, building a stronger foundation for the future of our league.”

The Boston Fleet’s name is intended to reflect the city’s maritime history, with a logo featuring a green “B” shaped like an anchor.

The Minnesota Frost logo showcases a sharp-edged “F” resembling icicles, highlighting the state’s famously cold winters.

The Montréal Victoire’s crest features “Victoire” in capital letters above a winged figure the league says alludes to the Goddess of Victory. The logo also has a hidden “M” and the fleur-de-lis at the centre.

In New York, the Sirens represent the sounds of the city and a hockey goal horn. The logo has the word “Sirens” in teal running through the letters “NY” in white.

The Ottawa Charge emblem is a red “O” with spikes trailing along its side to suggest momentum. A slight gap in the “O” also allows it to be interpreted as a “C.”

The Sceptres is a nod to Toronto’s nickname as the Queen City. The logo combines the initials “T” and “S” in golden letters to form a sceptre — a symbolic staff often held by monarchs.

The league partnered with creative agency Flower Shop to develop the names and logos.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2024.