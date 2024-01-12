

The Canadian Press





Quaker Canada is announcing a voluntary recall of more than three dozen types of cereals and granola bars due to possible exposure to salmonella.

The recall includes Harvest Crunch cereals, Chewy granola bars, Dipps granola bars, yogurt granola bars, as well as Cap'n Crunch treat bars.

Both Quaker and Cap'n Crunch brands are owned by parent company PepsiCo.

Quaker says it issued the recall in Canada out of an abundance of caution following a similar recall in the United States.

The best before dates on the recalled products range from Jan. 11 to October 2024.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been no reported illnesses and that it is conducting a food safety investigation.

The U.S. FDA first announced a recall of several Quaker products in December and updated that yesterday to include more products, including Cap'n Crunch.

