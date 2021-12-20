

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Amid rapidly growing COVID-19 cases, Quebec is bringing back tough new restrictions in an effort to stop the spread.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube called the situation "critical" as he announced today that bars, theatres and entertainment venues will close as of 5 p.m. today, while restaurants will be allowed to remain open at reduced capacity between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Elementary schools and high schools will close after today and in-person learning will resume Jan. 10, but schools will remain accessible until the holiday break for vaccinations or distributing rapid tests to students.

Spectators will not be permitted to attend professional or amateur sporting events, and gyms and spas will also shutter.

Remote work, which before was recommended by authorities, will now be mandatory.

Quebec reported 4,571 COVID-19 cases today, a new single day record since the beginning of the pandemic.

