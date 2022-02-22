

Jacob Serebrin, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - The end of mandatory masking in Quebec schools will be the first step toward lifting other mask mandates, the province's health minister said Tuesday.

Elementary and high school students in Quebec will not be required to wear masks in class when school resumes on March 7 after the province's March break. Students will still be required to wear masks in common areas of their schools and on school buses.

Health Minister Christian Dube said the change is possible due to the improving epidemiological situation in the province, the high vaccination rate and the large number of people who have had COVID-19 in the past two months.

“I'm very, very comfortable with the situation we are in today,” he told reporters in Quebec City, adding that the situation in Quebec hospitals has improved. “The context is completely different than last year,” he added.

Dube said other mask rules in Quebec, which currently requires that masks be worn in most indoor public places, will start to be lifted in the coming weeks.

Dr. Olivier Drouin, a pediatrician at the Sainte-Justine children's hospital in Montreal, said the lifting of the mask requirement in schools is “good news if it's evidence-based, and the evidence is pointing towards an improvement in the situation.”

However, Drouin worries that Quebec's reopening plan may be moving too fast and that limited access to PCR testing has left officials without a sense of how widespread COVID-19 transmission is in the province. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has become one of Quebec's chief ways of tracking the pandemic, but people tend not to be hospitalized until a week or two after infection, Drouin said.

“It does look like it's better, but whether it is going to stay that way is not clear,” he said in an interview.

While children are less likely to develop severe cases of COVID-19, Drouin said there are risks. “There are kids that need to be hospitalized. There are kids that need to go to the ICU. And even if it's a small portion, we'd like to keep that number as low as we can,” he said.

Dr. Jesse Papenburg, an infectious disease specialist at the Montreal Children's Hospital, noted the mask requirement in schools also protects other members of the community, as children can spread the novel coronavirus. But vaccination has offered people more protection - particularly against severe disease causing hospitalization, Papenburg said in an interview.

With vulnerable people more protected and the overall number of hospitalizations declining, he said “it's just a matter of time before we start continuing to peel back the measures, and I think that masks in schools, for kids, is one of them.”

Papenburg said that before the pandemic, more children were hospitalized with other respiratory diseases than are now being hospitalized with COVID-19, but masking wasn't recommended to prevent the transmission of those diseases.

“We have to now evaluate what is the level of risk that we're willing to tolerate with regards not only to our children's health, but also with regards to other people in the community who may be at higher risk,” he said.

But Katherine Korakakis, the president of a group that represents parents at Quebec's English-language schools, said the timing of the decision is wrong.

“It's incredibly short-sighted and nobody understands what the sense of urgency is,” she said in an interview. “Why are we in such a hurry to take away masks, which are one of the measures we have in place to protect students, parents, families, teachers, why? Why after spring break, when we know people are going to travel?”

Korakakis, with the English Parents' Committee Association, said the move could have waited until it's warm enough for schools to open windows without making classrooms uncomfortably cold.

Earlier Tuesday, Quebec reported 30 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 and 34 fewer pandemic-related hospitalizations.

The Health Department said 1,742 people are in hospital with COVID-19, after 101 people were admitted and 135 were discharged in the previous 24 hours. It said 107 people are in intensive care, a decline of 12 from the day before.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2022.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.