

The Canadian Press





LONGUEUIL, Que. -- Montreal-area police say they have solved one of the highest-profile cold cases in Quebec history.

Police in Longueuil, Que., said today that DNA evidence allows them to be 100 per cent certain that Franklin Maywood Romine murdered 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975.

The body of Romine, who died in 1982 at the age of 36, was exhumed from a West Virginia cemetery in early May for DNA testing intended to confirm his link to the crime.

The rape and killing of Prior had gone unsolved since she disappeared after setting out to meet friends at a pizza parlour near her home in Montreal's Pointe-St-Charles neighbourhood.

More coming.