

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Quebec's health minister says some health workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 will be allowed to stay on the job as the Omicron variant sweeps through the province.

Christian Dube says the decision will be made on a case-by-case basis and under certain conditions.

Dube says the province has little choice in the matter because the health care system cannot maintain services while thousands of workers are at home isolating due to a positive COVID-19 test or exposure to the virus.

Quebec shattered its previous pandemic record with 12,833 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, while reporting 15 deaths and an 88-person jump in the number of people who are hospitalized with the novel coronavirus.

Dube said the real number of cases is likely much higher because testing capacity is limited and the province doesn't register the results of rapid tests.

He announced the province is also expanding eligibility for third doses of vaccine, beginning Wednesday with more groups of essential workers and gradually expanding to the entire adult population beginning Jan 4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec 28, 2021