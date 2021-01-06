Quebec to impose 8 p.m. provincewide curfew until Feb. 8
Quebec Premier Francois Legault listens to a question during a news conference in Montreal, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 6, 2021 5:23PM EST
MONTREAL - Quebec Premier Francois Legault is imposing a provincewide 8 p.m. curfew beginning Saturday as a way to halt surging COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
The province will become the first in the country to impose such a drastic measure to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Legault says the curfew will last between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for four weeks, until Feb. 8.
