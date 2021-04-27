

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- The Quebec government has announced that a woman in her 50s has died of a blood clot that occurred after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda says the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks, and the province always knew that rare complications were possible.

Health Minister Christian Dube says the province is currently investigating four cases of serious complications out of some 400,000 people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Currently the province is offering the vaccine to Quebecers between the ages of 45 and 79, and Arruda says there are no plans to change that strategy.

