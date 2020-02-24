

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Service was suspended Monday on a stretch of the Lakeshore West GO Line due to a protest near the tracks.

Trains on the line are not running between Aldershot and Hamilton because of the protest, GO Transit said Monday evening.

“The tracks between Aldershot and Hamilton GO are shut down until further notice because of a group of people near the tracks,” GO Transit said in a tweet. “With safety top of mind, we can only run #GOtrains between Aldershot and Union Station.”

Buses were brought in to take affected passengers from Aldershot to Hamilton GO Station Monday evening.

GO Transit service normally ends at Aldershot after rush hour and no further disruptions were anticipated Monday night. However it’s not yet clear whether the morning commute might be impacted.

In online posts, an anarchist group called on supporters to block the rail lines in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, who are fighting a pipeline project on their lands.

Images from the scene showed a number of people sitting around camp fires on the tracks, holding signs decrying pipelines as police monitored their actions.

The new blockade comes the same day that Ontario Provincial Police moved in to break up a rail blockade near Belleville, Ont. that has strangled traffic along a key corridor for more than two weeks.