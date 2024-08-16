Toronto will host a number of major events this August weekend through rain and sunshine, which will lead to several road closures across the city.

Here’s what to look forward to this Aug. 16, 17 and 18 weekend.

Events

The annual CNE is taking place from Friday, Aug. 16 to Monday, Sept. 2.

Toronto Chinatown Festival is taking place from Saturday, Aug. 17 to Sunday, Aug. 18.

Panorama India Day Grand Parade is taking place on Sunday, Aug. 18.

Taste of Manila festival is taking place on Saturday, Aug. 17 to Sunday, Aug. 18.

Wheels on Danforth is taking place on Saturday Aug. 17.

Road closures

From 5 a.m. on Saturdays to 11:59 p.m. on Sundays, British Columbia Road will be closed weekly between Lake Shore Boulevard West and Dufferin Street Bridge during the CNE. Traffic will be directed north on Dufferin Street towards King Street West. Signs will be in place this week to advise motorists of the closures.

Work contines on the two southbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway, from Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue. This week, installation of deck reinforcing steel has begun. Concrete pouring to form the base of the new roadway is scheduled to begin on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 18.

The city is rehabilitating four bridges. Work will be carried out in multiple stages. Vehicle lane restrictions will be in place for all stages of construction, lasting till early 2027. Until the end of August, one eastbound lane on Eastern Avenue will be closed between Sumach Street and Broadview Avenue. These are the four: Eastern Avenue Bridge, Don Valley Parkway Off Ramp over Don River, Richmond Street East Bridge over King Street East and Adelaide Street Bridge over King Street East

One lane is open eastbound on King Street West from Dufferin Street to Shaw Street for ongoing work to replace aging TTC streetcar tracks. Starting Monday, Aug. 19, one lane in each direction will be open on King Street between Dufferin and Shaw streets.

Until Monday, Aug. 19, several lane closures are in effect on Bloor Street West for ongoing emergency watermain work and road reconstruction: The westbound vehicle lane on Bloor Street West is closed from Huron Street to Bedford Road, the westbound cycle track on Bloor Street West is closed from Bedford Road to Madison Avenue, St. George Street is closed to northbound vehicle traffic from Sussex Avenue to St. George Station, and a full closure of the intersection of Bloor Street West and St. George Street is scheduled from Monday, Aug. 19 to Monday, Aug. 26 for the complete reconstruction of the intersection.

From 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, to 12 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, Dufferin Street will be closed between Billy Bishop Way and Yorkdale Road for safe bridge demolition. Traffic will be directed to detour east of Dufferin Street onto Allen Road.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, Mill Street will be closed between Trinity and Cherry streets for the safe hoisting of mechanical equipment. Traffic will be directed to detour north of Mill Street on Front Street.

From 7 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, the eastbound lane on Wellesley Street will be closed between Church and Jarvis streets for repaving.

From 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, southbound lanes on Spadina Avenue will be closed between St. Andrew and Sullivan streets for the Toronto Chinatown Festival. Northbound lanes on Spadina Avenue, as well as eastbound and westbound traffic on Dundas Street West will remain open.

From 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, University Avenue will be reduced to one lane from Queen to Dundas Street West for the formation of the Grand Parade. From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, the following road closures will be in effect for the Panorama India Day Grand Parade: Northbound lanes on University Avenue from Queen Street West to Dundas Street West, Dundas Street West from University Avenue to Bay Street, Southbound lanes on Bay Street from Dundas Street West to Queen Street West and Queen Street West from Bay Street to University Avenue.

From 12 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, Bathurst Street will be closed between Wilson and Laurelcrest avenues. Traffic will be directed to detour west of Bathurst Street on Wilson Heights Boulevard between Wilson and Sheppard avenues. Detour signs will be in place.

From 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, Danforth Avenue will be closed between Byng Avenue and Danforth Road and Danforth Road between Danforth and Landry avenues. Traffic will be directed to detour south of Danforth Avenue on Gerrard Street East, and Clonmore Drive between Victoria Park and Warden avenues. Detour signs will be in place.

Weather

Friday

Environment Canada says Friday will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. A high of 25C and humidex 30 is expected. Showers are expected to end after midnight and then it is expected to be cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm Friday evening and overnight. About 10 to 20 millimetres of rain is expected.

Saturday

Environment Canada says there’s a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning on Saturday, Aug. 17. Showers are expected to begin near noon and there is a risk of thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. About 10 to 20 millimetres of rain is expected and a high of 25C.

Sunday