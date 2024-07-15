Environment Canada is warning of torrential downpours in Toronto Monday as the city continues to grapple with sweltering heat and humidity.

The national weather agency issued a rainfall warning for the city on Monday afternoon, calling for rainfall amounts of between 40 and 60 millimetres.

“Showers and thunderstorms will continue to bring torrential rain for the next few hours before tapering to scattered showers,” Environment Canada said in its advisory.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

Downpours could bring as much as 30 millimetres of rainfall in an hour, Environment Canada noted.

A heat warning also remains in effect for Toronto today. Environment Canada says the temperature is expected to climb to 29 C, feeling closer to 37 with the humidity.

The heat and humidity are acting as a “fuel for storms,” CP24’s Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Monday morning.

“Tuesday will be another hot and humid day. But, we’ll receive more clouds and the risk for waves of strong storms.”

Tuesday will reach a daytime high of 29 C, feeling like 36 when factoring in the humidity.

A cooler air mass is expected to arrive on Tuesday, which will bring “fresher” conditions, Coulter said.

“Tuesday may offer rounds of strong storms as a cold front plows through. The air in the wake of the cold front will be much more manageable and offer relief from the oppressive heat and humidity,” he added.

“Bright, calm and beautiful for the end of the work week. At this point, the weekend is looking bright and warm.”