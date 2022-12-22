

The Canadian Press





Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children says some of its systems could be offline for weeks after it was the subject of a ransomware attack.

SickKids says its clinical teams are experiencing delays retrieving lab and imaging results, which could create longer wait times for patients and families.

Toronto police confirmed they were working the hospital, the Ontario Provincial Police and the provincial government as part of the investigation.

The hospital says urgent and emergent care, as well as scheduled appointment and procedures, are continuing, and there is no evidence to date that personal health information has been affected.

SickKids said Monday that a "cybersecurity incident" had led to the hospital calling a Code Grey -- the hospital code for system failure -- on Sunday at 9:30 p.m.

In the update issued Thursday morning, the hospital calls it an "active and ongoing incident" and was unable to provide additional information about the nature of the attack.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2022.