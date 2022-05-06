A young man from Windsor has been arrested and charged with contributing to a terrorist group, the RCMP says.

Between Feb. 12 and May 20, 2021, the RCMP says an individual committed various hate-motivated offences in the Windsor area.

The RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) determined that a man filed an online application to join terrorist group Atomwaffen Division (also known as National Socialist Order) and offered his skills and commitment to do things for the entity.

The Atomwaffen Division is a neo-Nazi group that was founded in the U.S. in 2013 and was added to Canada’s Criminal Code list of terrorist entities in Feb. 2021.

On Friday, the RCMP announced that charges were laid against a Windsor resident in connection with the investigation.

Seth Bertrand, 19, has been charged with “participating in or contributing to, directly or indirectly, any activity of a terrorist group for the purpose of enhancing the ability of any terrorist group to facilitate or carry out a terrorist activity.”

"The success of this investigation is directly attributable to the strength of our policing and intelligence partnerships. Along with our partners, the Windsor Police Service and OPP PATS, the RCMP remains committed to and stands fast against ideologically motivated violent extremists who threaten the public safety of all Canadians,” Insp. Cheryl Brunet-Smith, O Division INSET, said in a statement.

Bertrand was previously charged after allegedly vandalizing the WE Trans Support Community Centre in Windsor on three occasions.

He was also arrested after a series of vandalism incidents in Windsor, which the victims believed were targeted attacks.

With files from CTV News’ Rachel Aiello and CTV News London’s Kristylee Varley.