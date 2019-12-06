

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The RCMP say they have laid terrorism-related charges against a 22-year-old Guelph man following a national security investigation.

According to police, the arrest was made Friday morning and follows a national security investigation by the RCMP's Integrated National Security Enforcement Team.

The suspect had travelled to Turkey and been held in custody there, but not convicted, police said.

"I want to reassure the citizens of the Greater Toronto Area and all Canadians, that our primary focus is the safety and protection of the public at all times," Chief Superintendent Michael LeSage said in a news release issued by the mounties.

Ikar Mao has been charged with Participation in activity of terrorist group and leaving Canada to participate in activity of terrorist group.

He is scheduled to make an appearance in a Brampton courtroom today.

More to come…